WHAT'S HAPPENING: Cruising Downtown, Car Show, Books Between Bites and more...

Cruising Broadway set for Friday

MATTOON — The next monthly Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon event is planned for early evening Friday, May 13.

Community members are invited to head downtown to check out hot rods, four-wheel drive trucks and Jeeps, motorcycles, and more as the drivers cruise on Broadway and display their vehicles in downtown parking lots. SweeTea’z Traveling Tea Trailer is scheduled to be there from 3 to 9 p.m.

Cruises are scheduled to be held on the second Friday of each month through October. More information is available on the Cruising Broadway Downtown Mattoon page on Facebook.

Class Pack Car Club to hold car show

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club plans to hold its Peterson Park Car Show on Saturday, May 14, rain or shine.

Registrations, at $15 per vehicle, will be taken from 9 a.m. to noon. All vehicles are welcome, with special categories for motorcycles, cruiser bicycles, and motorized bicycles. Best of show, top 25 honors, and other awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

The event will also include a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the car show will go to the Mattoon Community Food Center and the Corn Belt Shriners. More information is available at 217-663-5243 or visiting the Class Pack Car Club page on Facebook.

Embarras volunteer conservation day

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, to remove Bush honeysuckle removal on the north side of Lake Charleston. Meet at the entrance to the dike near the spillway.

All are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit www.embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Books Between Bites to be held

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will hold its Books-Between-Bites at noon Monday, May 16, in the basement meeting room.

Jackie Butler will review the book "Mount Vernon Love Story: A Novel of George and Martha Washington" by Mary Higgins Clark. This is a historical fiction biographical novel and was Clark's first book entitled "Aspire To The Heavens" and first issued in 1969. It was recently reissued under the new title.

Clark covers their story from a young George to his meeting of Martha and his fighting during the Revolutionary War up through their retirement from the White House.

The public is invited and attendees may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and ice tea will be provided.

Alpha Upsilon to hold social

CHARLESTON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA will hold their Social on Tuesday, May 17.

Members will meet at the Jackson Avenue Coffeehouse in Charleston at 6:30 p.m. A light dinner will be provided and dessert will be homemade cherry cobbler, in celebration of National Cherry Cobbler Day.

Please RSVP to co-hostess Sherri Harper at 217-254-3088 by Sunday, May 15. Guests are welcome to attend.

To learn more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), call chapter president Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774.

