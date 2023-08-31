Park to host We Ain’t Misbehavin’

CHARLESTON — After last week’s cancellation due to the extreme heat, music will once again be featured at Kiwanis Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

This week’s band is local group We Ain’t Misbehavin’. The band creates the unmistakable sounds of the 1920s, with Parisian jazz rhythms, bossa nova, and Latin beat classics.

The group features local musicians, Bob and Laura St Gemme, Yvonne Larson, Karen Hart, Sarah Wiseman, and Michael Brown.

Concerts are free and appropriate for all ages.

Work day set at Nance Woods

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold its first workday of the fall season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Nance Woods in Shelby County to assist Grand Prairie Friends.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Day of the Dozer in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Day of the Dozer will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

Children will have the opportunity to see, ride, and drive heavy construction equipment alongside a professional operator, including dozers, excavators and more.

There will also be farming, construction, semitrucks and emergency vehicles on display at the event as well as the world’s largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will be available.

Tickets are $6 for kids in advance and $7 at the gate. Adults are free. Admission includes a souvenir hard hat. Tickets can be purchased at dayofthedozer.net.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stay 4 Project.

Contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for more information.

Tours set at ex-monastery

TEUTOPOLIS — Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Sept 3.

The hours are from 12:30-4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.

The museum is located on the second floor of the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.

Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.