Charleston Knights of Columbus fish fry

CHARLESTON — Charleston Knights of Columbus 4024 will hold its annual Lenten fish fry dinners from 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday in March in Moriarty Hall at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Ave.

Meals will include fried or baked fish, baked potato, hushpuppies, green beans, salad and a drink for $12 each or four for $40, with optional desserts available for purchase. The meals will be available for dine in or carry out each night.

MHS Corps of Cadets to hold Military Ball

MATTOON — The MHS Corps of Cadets is hosting the 88th annual Military Ball from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Mattoon High School gym.

Members of the community, 50 years or older, are invited to enjoy snacks, music, dancing, and the company of the Corps of Cadets.

This is a formal event, attendees are expected to wear a suit and tie, military uniform or formal floor length gown.

Crazy Card fundraiser to support Gaslight

MARSHALL — Love to play cards? Don’t know how? The Gaslight Art Colony’s Crazy Card Fundraiser will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall.

The cost is $25 a person. Appetizers and drinks are included. All other proceeds go to support the Gaslight Art Colony.

There is limited seating, so reservations are requested by Wednesday, March 8 at gaslightartcolony.com or from any board member.

The artwork of Sandy Walker will also be displayed.

For more information call 217-293-1050.

LIFT to hold parent open house

MATTOON — A open house for parents at LIFT will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Current and prospective students and parents are welcome to attend and explore all seven career pathways, meet with faculty members and tour the facility.

For more information visit bit.ly/LIFTOpenHouse

Wabash Fire Protection annual chili supper set

MATTOON — The Wabash Fire Protection District’s annual chili supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the fire station, Lake Road, Mattoon.

Adult meals are $5, kids 10 and under eat for free.

Prizes will be given away and a live auction will start at 7 p.m. Raffles will be held to win a Ruger 556 and a handmade quilt.