Charleston Community Jazz band concert
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Jazz band will hold its last free concert of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Kiwanis Park Amphitheater.
Songs from the jazz and Big Band era will be featured, including: "The American Patrol," "Domino," "Good Times," "Stormy Weather," "Spinning Wheel," "A String of Pearls," "Havana," What I Did for Love," "Dancing In The Streets," "Un Poco Mas," "Bandstand Boogie," "Moonlight Serenade," "Jump, Jive An' Wail," "Big Spender," "Oye Como Va," and "Sausalito Strut."
Bagel Bites concert Friday in Mattoon
MATTOON — The final edition of the new Bagel Bites free concert series is scheduled to be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Heritage Park downtown.
The event will feature concessions from William Poe Barbecue and Grandma T's Soft Pretzels throughout the evening, plus a free concert by Sound City from 6-7:30 p.m.
In addition, attendees will be able to once again purchase adult beverages in official Bagel Bites cups from participating downtown restaurants to drink in that evening’s festival district area. The participating restaurants are Hunan, Little Mexico, La Luna and Luigi's.
Marshall City Band to play
MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.
The concert will include “Royal Scotch Highlanders,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shenandoah,” “The Saints’ Hallelujah,” “The High School Cadets,” “Trumpets, Ole’!,” “Brave Spirit,” “The Saxophone Rag,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Let the Spirit Soar,” and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
The public is also invited to come early to attend Marshall’s Night Out from 5-8 p.m. This free event features something for all ages. There will be free hot dogs and bottled water, while supplies last, grilled by Sheriff Bill Brown and staff, and come meet your first responders along with Sparky the Fire Dog. Enjoy the petting zoo, tricycle races, bounce houses, blood pressure checks, balloon art, face painting, train barrel rides, K-9 dogs, and see a helicopter with ARCH Air Medical Services. There will also be a pool party at the Marshall Pool from 8-11 p.m.
The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon will also be open, along with many local businesses for browsing and eating.
Mattoon to Peoria St. Jude Run Launch Party set
MATTOON — Everyone is invited to make signs and help encourage Team Mattoon at the Mattoon to Peoria St. Jude Run Launch Party on Friday, Aug. 4, at Riddle Elementary School.
Mattoon to Peoria runners and volunteers should be there no later than 7 a.m. There will be a team photo at 7:15 a.m., with the Launch Party starting at 7:30 a.m. Runners will leave for Peoria at 8 a.m.
End of Summer Boutique Show
MATTOON — A two day Boutique Blvd. end of summer shopping event will be held, from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Cross County Mall, in the Rural King Events Center.
This event will featuring over 40 boutique and other vendors including, children’s boutiques, jewelry, soaps and candles. The cost to enter is $5. Kids 10 and under are free. There will be food trucks and mobile boutiques outside.
Doing Art on August Saturdays
SHELBYVILLE — Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes is offering free Saturday afternoon workshops from 1-4 p.m. for all ages as part of the Sights and Sounds of Shelbyville through the Ages theme.
Visual art and fine crafts, music, dance, drama, and creative writing will be explored in the three-hour period with supplies and some instruction provided. No registration is needed.
Flourishes Gallery and Studios is located at 140 1/2 E. Main Shelbyville. Call 217-827-5690 or check out keepersofthearts.weebly.com for more information and activities.
Vintage baseball at Lincoln Cabin
LERNA — Come out and learn how to play baseball 19th-century style at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at Lincoln Log Cabin.
Experts will teach you the rules and techniques. All are welcome to play or just watch.
For more information call 217-345-1845 or email HPA.LincolnLog@Illinois.gov
