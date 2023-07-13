Marshall City

Band to play

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will include “The Minnesota March”, “Encanto”, “Romaneque”, “How the West Was Won”, “Fantasy on a Russian Air”, selections from “The Greatest Showman”, “March on an Irish Air”, “Man of La Mancha”, selections from “The Music Man”, “Under the Double Eagle March” “Of Pride and Celebration”, “On the Mall”, and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Come early to shop at the Marshall Farmers Market, hosted by Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, running each Friday from 6-8 p.m. around the courthouse square before each concert.

There will also be historical walking tours led by local historians beginning at 6:30. Meet on the north side of the courthouse by the Lincoln statue. The Marshall Service League will be hosting an ice cream social.

The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon will also be open each Friday.

Movies at Park

series at Lytle

MATTOON — The annual Movies at the Park series at Lytle Park will continue with an outdoor screening of "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" at dusk Friday, July 14.

The series will conclude with “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on July 28.

Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The series is presented by Lytle Park and Mattoon Public Library with support from local sponsors.

Cruisin' Broadway

vehicle show set

MATTOON — The next Cruisin’ Broadway Downtown Mattoon of the season is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 14.

Community members are invited to come check out the hot rods, four-wheel drive trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and other vehicles that are brought to this event.

Other Cruisin’ Broadway nights are planned for Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13.

Books Between

Bites on July 17

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host its next Books Between Bites event at noon Monday, July 17, in the library basement meeting room.

Karen Garrett will review the book "The First Ladies" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. This work of historical fiction takes an in-depth look at the friendship between First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune, known as "The First Lady of the Struggle." This story follows their intertwined lives from their first meeting in 1927 until Mary's death in 1955, Through these years they forge a deep friendship as they are navigating and negotiating against segregation, political foes, and the struggles of equality for women.

The public is invited to attend and may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.

Strasburg Lions

Homecoming set

STRASBURG — The Strasburg Lions Club 2023 Homecoming, celebrating 67 years, will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 14 and from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday July 15, at Strasburg Park.

This event will include a parade, inflatables for kids, a tractor pull, food and beer garden, pedal pull, kid games, Strangers with Kandi performing at 7 p.m. Friday night, The Strasburg 150th Committee Golf Ball Drop at 7 p.m. Friday, and 5K Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a one-mile fun run.