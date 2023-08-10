Doty & Dexter to

perform ThursdayCHARLESTON — The annual Concerts in the Park Series will feature a performance by the Doty & Dexter acoustic duo on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The duo of Stacy Doty and Wendy Dexter, who perform everything from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, will present their free concert at 7 p.m. at Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.

Doty & Dexter perform a wide variety of music, including rock, country and folk. They enjoy trying to provide the best harmonies they can, meeting new people, and seeing old friends.

Thresherman’s show returns

ALTAMONT — The Mill Road Thresherman’s Association returns to the Effingham County Fairgrounds Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 10-13, in Altamont.

Explore a century of farming through field demonstrations and a variety of tractor pulls. Enjoy car shows, a parade, an auction, live bluegrass music, flea market, petting zoo, ladies’ activities and more.

Find out more about the show at millroadthresherman.org

Marshall City Band to play

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform its final concert of the season at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.

The concert will include “Ballin’ the Jack”, “The Pink Panther”, “A Disney March Spectacular”, “Zeus: King of the Gods”, “The Little Country Band”, “Hitsville, U.S.A.”, “Among The Clouds”, “Country Hits In Concert”, “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”, “The Stars and Stripes Forever”, and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Come early to shop at the Marshall Farmers Market, hosted by Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, running from 6-8 pm around the courthouse square.

The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon also will be open, along with many local businesses for browsing and eating.

Touch a Truck event at airport

MATTOON — Coles County Memorial Airport will host a Touch a Truck & Tractor event from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

This free event for the whole family will give visitors a chance to touch a tractor, airplane, helicopter, utility truck (along with bucket rides), snow plow, grader, and more.

Magic and Music Fair on theSquare

CHARLESTON — The Uptowner presents Magic & Music — A Fair on the Square starting at noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, on the square in Charleston.

The event celebrates the power of music to bring people together, featuring an evening of vendors, artists and live music by Black Vinyl, noon-1:30 p.m.; Sam Buxton; 2-3:30 p.m.; Jake Vaughn, 4-6 p.m.; Drew & Corey, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; The Randys, 8-9:30 p.m.; and Rabbit in Red, 9:30-11 p.m.

Bluegrass Jam returns to cabin

LERNA — The Lincoln Log Cabin Bluegrass Jam will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Those who play an instrument are encouraged to bring theirs along and join in a jam session with one of the many informal groups playing in the park.

Volunteers will be selling concessions.

Auditions set for Fall Follies

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council will be holding open auditions for the 4th annual “Fall Follies: A USO Radio Show,” seeking all types of talents and acts.

Auditions will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, and 1-3 p.m., Sunday Aug. 27, at the Lone Elm Room inside the Train Depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., Mattoon.

Singers should bring a song with track, in the style of the 1930s/1940s. Everyone should also be prepared to practice some basic dance steps as everyone cast will be involved in all group numbers.

Show dates are Oct. 19-22. Rehearsals start Sept. 1.