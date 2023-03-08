Lions to host
chili, soup meal
MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club Chili & Soup Supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the 1st Baptist Church in Mattoon.
Free-will donations will be accepted; no tickets needed.
Proceeds will go to help with community-based projects focusing on the needs of the visually challenged and hearing impaired, including scholarships to Lake Land College and Lions Camp sponsor for children programs.
For more information, call Jeff Nelson, club president, at 217-317-1901.
Conservation,
women event set
DECATUR — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Macon County Conservation District will will be learning about women who have shaped the fields of conservation and forestry at the "Women in Conservation and Forestry" event at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Rock Springs Nature Center.
Ashton Nunn, marketing specialist for the conservation district, will explore the legacies of many women integral to the natural resources field, including Rachel Carson, Hazel Johnson and Margaret “Mardy” Murie. Like many of the other women who will be featured, Murie was a naturalist, writer, adventurer and conservationist, and received much recognition from important environmental organizations of the time.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is on the southwestern edge of Decatur; go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road, or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road.
360 Creatives
Group to meet
EFFINGHAM — The new 360 Creatives Group will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Effingham Public Library’s Workman Room, located in the basement.
Work on your favorite crafting project while also connecting with other artists and creatives from the community. This is a space to work on any kind of art or crafting project while enjoying the company of others.
To register for this free library program or to learn more, visit effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1.
Vets group sets
‘Mess Hall Meal’
MATTOON — The Veterans Support Coalition of Coles County will hold their next “Mess Hall Meal” at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Mattoon VFW.
The breakfast is free and open to all. Major Doug Peterson will be the keynote speaker.
Family STEM
night at YMCA
MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA will be hosting its first-ever Family STEM night for children ages 5 through 12 and their families from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 27.
This event will include different science, technology, engineering and mathematical activities for families to enjoy. Raffle prizes and food from La Luna Mexican restaurant will be provided.
“We are so excited to give families the opportunity to spend some quality time with each other in a fun, educational environment,” said Kiyla DeVoss, YMCA youth development director.
Registration is required and is available on the Facebook event page or by calling 217-234-9494 or emailing kdevoss@mattoonymca.org.
