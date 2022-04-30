WHAT'S HAPPENING: MHS Class of 52-53 reunion, business fair

Mattoon Class of 1952-52 announces reunion
MATTOON — Mattoon Classes 52-53 are holding a reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Honey Bee Restaurant in Mattoon. Other classes are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Ed at 217-259-4082 or Jack at 217-273-1247.
WCTU to hold meeting
MATTOON — East Central Illinois Woman's Christian Temperance Union men and women will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Denny's Restaurant in Mattoon.
Copies of the winning color sheets, kindergarten through third grade, that are entered in state competition will be on display. Visitors welcome. For more information call 217-234-9827.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
