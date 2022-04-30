 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

What’s Happening

WHAT'S HAPPENING: MHS Class of 52-53 reunion, business fair

  • 0

Mattoon Class of 1952-52 announces reunion

MATTOON — Mattoon Classes 52-53 are holding a reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Honey Bee Restaurant in Mattoon. Other classes are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Ed at 217-259-4082 or Jack at 217-273-1247.

WCTU to hold meeting

MATTOON — East Central Illinois Woman's Christian Temperance Union men and women will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Denny's Restaurant in Mattoon.

Copies of the winning color sheets, kindergarten through third grade, that are entered in state competition will be on display. Visitors welcome. For more information call 217-234-9827.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WCTU members attend spring rally

WCTU members attend spring rally

Attending the meeting earned local WCTU members points toward National Recognition at the upcoming conference to be held in Reno, Nevada next year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News