Rummage sale

fundraiser set

CHARLESTON — The St. Charles Women plan to hold its annual fundraising rummage sale this week at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church’s parish hall, 921 Madison Ave.

Customers can shop at the rummage sale from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday and Saturday, with items being $3 a bag on the final day.

The proceeds will help the youth of the parish, including an Easter basket program for children in need, and to assist community service organizations, such as Choices Pregnancy & Health, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Soup Stop.

Moon Dogs at

Kiwanis Park

CHARLESTON — The Concerts in the Park Series will feature the Moon Dogs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in Kiwanis Park.

The Moon Dogs play an interpretation of folk, rock, blues, funk, soul, and reggae.

The band is calling Thursday’s concert a “Your Call: Free for All”, where audience members will choose the song and shout it out for the band to play. Concerts are free and appropriate for all ages.

Lake Charleston

work day set

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lake Charleston. Meet in the parking lot by pavilion

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Car, bike show

at LifeSpan

CHARLESTON — Join the LifeSpan Center for the Coles County Council on Aging's Remembrance Car and Bike Show to be held from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 9.

Register at lifespancenter.org. The cost is $15 leading up to the event, and $20 the day of.

Awards will include 16 trophies, and dash plaques to the first 50 to show up.

Award categories will include:

Cars: Top 3 1979-older, Top 3 1980-1999, Top 3 2000-2023, best interior, most likely to get pulled over, people's choice

Bikes: Top 3, people's choice.

The event will also feature a 50/50 drawing, food trucks from Slow Spark BBQ and La Luna, and the Charleston Fire Department for the kids.