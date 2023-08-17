Five Mile House sets open house
CHARLESTON — Five Mile House will hold its final open house of the year from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20.
Music will be provided by Motherlode from 1-2:30 p.m.
Following the music, Kathy Lynch will share her experiences researching and living in a large historic Charleston house that was placed on jacks and turned 90 degrees on its foundation in order for it to face a different street.
The backyard will feature the Five Mile House gift wagon, with hand-crafted items for sale, to benefit the programs of 5MH. Blacksmiths will and the Five Mile House spinners will be offering demonstrations.
From 12:30-2:30 p.m., Cheryl Hawker will demonstrate paper marbling, an artform used extensively for beautiful end papers in books in the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors will be invited to make your own marbled paper craft.
Activities for young visitors will also be available.
The Five Mile House will wrap up its year with the Fall Festival on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
The Five Mile House is at the intersection of Westfield Road and Route 130.
Charleston library
to hold book dale
CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday Aug. 26
The book sale room is on the second floor of the Library, off of the Reading Room. Hardcover books, audio books, DVDs, puzzles, and game are $1. Paperback books, children’s books, music CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents. There also is a large selection of sale books for 25 cents.
Mattoon library
friends to meet
MATTOON — Library Director Carl Walworth will be the presenter at noon Monday for the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Mattoon Public Library.
Walworth will talk about and offer multiple readings from his new book, "Son of Southern Illinois, Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education." Poshard is a former congressman who represented Coles and surrounding counties for six years from 1992-98 and was the 1998 Democratic nominee for Illinois governor.
The book, published by the SIU Press, covers the entirety of Poshard’s life, from growing up in poverty in southeastern Illinois to the current day as he and his wife, Jo, operate the Poshard Foundation for Abused and Neglected Children.
The format for Friends meetings is for a presenter to offer a book review followed by questions. The meeting is in the Community Room in the lower basement of the library.
Seth Brown Duo
at Kiwanis Park
CHARLESTON — The Seth Brown Duo performed at the Thursday, Aug. 17 Concerts in the Park, starting at 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park in Charleston.
Seth Brown is a native of Oregon and Desiree Brown is a native of Charleston. They met in Nashville and perform what they call country folk.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!