Marshall City
Band to play
MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn under the direction of Heather Setzer.
The concert will include “Rollercoaster”, “Star Wars”, “Into the Clouds”, “Lexington”, “El Relicario”, “Flourish for Wind Band”, “At the Movies”, “American’s We”, “Sound of Music”, “Man of La Mancha”, “Chimes of Liberty”, and close with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
Come early to shop at the Marshall Farmers Market, hosted by Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, running each Friday from 6-8 p.m. around the courthouse square before each concert.
There will also be historical walking tours led by local historians beginning at 6:30,. Meet on the north side of the courthouse by the Lincoln statue. The Marshall Service League will host ice cream social during this Friday’s concert as well
The Lion’s Club antique popcorn wagon will also be open each Friday.
Movies at Park
series at Lytle
MATTOON — The annual Movies at the Park series at Lytle Park will continue with an outdoor screening of "DC League of Super Pets" at dusk Friday, June 30.
Other movies in the series will include “The Bad Guys” on July 7; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on July 14; and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on July 28.
Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The series is presented by Lytle Park and Mattoon Public Library with support from local sponsors.
Vintage baseball
at Lincoln Cabin
LERNA — Come out and learn how to play baseball 19th-century style at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2 at Lincoln Log Cabin.
Experts will teach you the rules and techniques. All are welcome to play or just watch.
For more information call 217-345-1845 or email HPA.LincolnLog@Illinois.gov
Cruise nights
in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE — Old Town Cruise Nights return to Shelbyville starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7.
The route will begin at the courthouse and cruise west down Main Street ending at Johnstown Mall. All vehicles are welcome.
