Cruise nights return in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE — Old Town Cruise Nights return to Shelbyville starting at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5.
The route will begin at the courthouse and cruise west down Main Street ending at Johnstown Mall. All vehicles are welcome.
Boutique Blvd event at Cross County Mall
MATTOON — Shop at your favorite local boutiques, including home decor vendors, jewelry, and more at the two-day Boutique Boulevard event at the Cross County Mall.
More than 50 vendors will be on hand from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Cash and cards will be accepted.
The cost to attend is $5 at the door. Those ages 10 and under can enter for free. For more information visit the Boutique Blvd Facebook page.
ZERO1 USA wrestling in Decatur
DECATUR — Zero1 USA wrestling is returning to the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, May 6.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.
The night will feature three championship matches, a four-way ladder match, and a two-ring rumble.
In the main event, Team Zero1 USA fight for control over the company as they head into battle against Team Lowlifes, featuring two rings surrounded by just one cage.
For tickets, go to zero1usa.com/wargames or purchase them at the door.
