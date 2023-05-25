Pork burger
fundraiser set
MARTINSVILLE — The Martinsville Agricultural Fair Board will be sponsoring a pork burger drive-thru at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27.
They will be serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the burgers run out. Enter off of York Street at the horseshoe gate.
For $8 you can purchase a sack lunch that includes a pork burger, chips, dessert and drink. You can add an extra burger to your bag for an additional $4. Orders of 10 or more may be placed in advance by texting Norma at 713-865-0022. Be sure to include your name and time of pick-up.
Money raised through this fundraiser will be used for the upcoming renovation project to the grandstand.
Mackville to mark
15th anniversary
ARTHUR — The community is invited to a celebration to mark Mackville's 15th anniversary as a band.
Listen to the bluegrass and gospel music of Mackville at Eberhardt Park in Arthur, from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
This event is free and drinks and popcorn will be provided.
Berries & Burgers
event in Strasburg
STRASBURG — Berries & Burgers is set for Thursday, June 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Strasburg Community Center, 105 E. Commercial St..
The event will feature porkburger or hotdog meals and strawberry shortcake served with locally-picked strawberries. Dine-in or carry-out options are available.
The event is sponsored by the Strasburg Community Action Network. Proceeds will benefit park improvements.
