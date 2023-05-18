Quarter Auction For Mitch Webb Scholarship

MATTOON — The American Legion Auxiliary will host a quarter auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 1903 Maple Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The auction will feature more than 15 vendors. The items will include crafts, books, toys, purses, wallets, makeup, gift certificates and kitchenware.

The auction is held the third Thursday of each month, with profits going to American Legion Auxiliary projects. This month the proceeds will go to the Mitch Webb Scholarship.

Food and drinks will be available.

Work day set at Lake Charleston

MARSHALL — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Lake Charleston. Meet at the parking at the end of the main park road.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Benefit Ride for Leighton White set

ASHMORE — A benefit ride to assist with medical bills and travel expenses for the parents of four-year-old Leighton White, who is currently battling leukemia, will be held Saturday, May 20, in Ashmore.

Registration for the ride will begin at 10 a.m. on West Linden Street and will end at the Hindsboro Civic Center. All vehicles are welcome.

End of ride festivities will include a meal, DJ, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and bake sale.

For more information or would like to donate an item for the auction, please call 217-218-4650.

May Day for CASA set at Morton Park

CHARLESTON — This year's May Day for CASA event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Morton Park in Charleston.

The annual fundraiser will feature live music from We Ain't Misbehavin, a comedy show featuring Kari Jones, food truck and a silent auction.

Neoga History Room speaker set

NEOGA — The Neoga History Room will present its next history program at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Neoga Municipal Building with Mike Petersen, who in costume, will present the program "The Story of a Common Civil War Soldier."

Petersen, who now resides in Raleigh, N.C., is a great-great grandson of Henry J. Estes of Neoga, who was a private in Company B of the 97th Illinois Infantry, which was primarily made up of Cumberland County men and who participated in the Siege of Vicksburg.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

Registration open for YMCA fall soccer

MATTOON — Registration is now open for the outdoor fall soccer at the Mattoon YMCA.

This program is open to ages 4-14 with games to be played at Mattoon Middle School.

Toledo and Sullivan are also offering fall outdoor soccer programs. Teams will be divided by age and based on registration numbers. Youth ages 6 and older will practice one evening a week during the season. All games will be played on Saturday mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is open from July 3-31. The program will run from Aug. 19 to Sept. 30. Registration is $40 for members and $60 for non-members.

The YMCA is also looking for coaches. Call 217-234-9494 or email acarie@mattoonymca.org for more information.

Fit-2-Serve Spring Garden Celebration

MATTOON — Fit-2-Serve plans to hold a Spring Garden Celebration from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at its community garden at Broadway Avenue and First Street, on the First Presbyterian Church campus.

This nonprofit community service organization's third annual celebration will offer a farmers market with fresh-picked produce from the garden, tours of this regenerative farming practice garden, free seeds and a fruit water station. The church's earth-friendly prayer garden is located nearby.