Seth Brown Duo

at Kiwanis Park

CHARLESTON — The Seth Brown Duo will perform at Thursday night’s Concerts in the Park, starting at 7 p.m. today at Kiwanis Park in Charleston.

Seth Brown is a native of Oregon and Desiree Brown is a native of Charleston. They met in Nashville and perform what they call country folk.

Five Mile House

sets open house

CHARLESTON — Five Mile House will hold its final open house of the year from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20.

Music will be provided by Motherlode from 1-2:30 p.m.

Following the music, Kathy Lynch will share her experiences researching and living in a large historic Charleston house that was placed on jacks and turned 90 degrees on its foundation in order for it to face a different street.

The backyard will feature the Five Mile House gift wagon, with hand-crafted items for sale, to benefit the programs of 5MH. Blacksmiths will and the Five Mile House spinners will be offering demonstrations.

From 12:30-2:30 p.m., Cheryl Hawker will demonstrate paper marbling, an artform used extensively for beautiful end papers in books in the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors will be invited to make your own marbled paper craft.

Activities for young visitors will also be available.

The Five Mile House will wrap up its year with the Fall Festival on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The Five Mile House is at the intersection of Westfield Road and Route 130.

Charleston library

to hold book dale

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday Aug. 26

The book sale room is on the second floor of the Library, off of the Reading Room. Hardcover books, audio books, DVDs, puzzles, and game are $1. Paperback books, children’s books, music CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents. There also is a large selection of sale books for 25 cents.

Mattoon library

friends to meet

MATTOON — Library Director Carl Walworth will be the presenter at noon Monday for the monthly meeting of the Friends of the Mattoon Public Library.

Walworth will talk about and offer multiple readings from his new book, "Son of Southern Illinois, Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education." Poshard is a former congressman who represented Coles and surrounding counties for six years from 1992-98 and was the 1998 Democratic nominee for Illinois governor.

The book, published by the SIU Press, covers the entirety of Poshard’s life, from growing up in poverty in southeastern Illinois to the current day as he and his wife, Jo, operate the Poshard Foundation for Abused and Neglected Children.