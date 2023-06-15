Meeting to honor

Arthur 150th

ARTHUR — The Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will honor the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arthur by holding its June regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Arthur Community Room, 120 E. Progress in Arthur.

Rob Fustin of Arthur, a descendant of the Warren family, one of the founding families of the town of Arthur, will be interviewed by the society's president, David Bowers of Lovington. Fustin will share results of his research about the family's early years in Arthur. The public is invited to attend.

Comedian set

for mall show

MATTOON — Standup comedian Trey the Drummer is scheduled to perform a free, family-friendly show from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Cross County Mall.

Trey, known as the Rock n’ Roll comedian for his music-themed comedy, has been an opening act for The Black Crowes, Hootie & the Blowfish, and The B-52’s.

Movies at Park

series at Lytle

MATTOON — The annual Movies at the Park series at Lytle Park is scheduled to start at dusk Friday, June 16, with an outdoor screening of Disney’s “Encanto.”

Other movies in the series will include “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on June 23; "DC League of Super Pets” on June 30; “The Bad Guys” on July 7; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on July 14; and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on July 28.

Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The series is presented by Lytle Park and Mattoon Public Library with support from local sponsors.

Truck, tractor

pull planned

CHARLESTON — The 17th annual Corn Belt Shrine Club Truck & Tractor Pull is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

Admission will be $10 for the pit or grandstand, with entry for age 6 and under being free. Registration for pull participants will start at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds from the pull benefit Corn Belt Shrine Club charitable programs.

Work day set at

Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a workday at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Woodyard Conservation Area on Lake Charleston.

The entrance to Woodyard is on Route 130, just south of Route 16.

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

4-H horse show

set for Toledo

TOLEDO — The Multi-County 4-H Horse Show will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association Livestock Facility, 205 S. New York St., Toledo.

4-H members showing horses from Coles, Cumberland and Moultrie-Douglas counties will be coming together to learn, compete, and have fun during this event.

Adopt-a-pet

event at track

MATTOON — The Zax Trax go-kart track is scheduled to hold an adopt-a-pet and animal rescue event from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Zax Trax, 1120 Old State Road, also offers axe throwing and other activities and will be open until 9 p.m. Saturday. The Feast 4 Kings food truck will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. that day at the track.

Books Between

Bites on June 19

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon Monday, June 19, in the basement meeting room.

Rebecca Thurn will review the biography "Over the Hills and Far Away: The Life of Beatrix Potter" by Matthew Dennison. Potter was the author of 23 children's stories. She created such icons as Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

The public is invited to attend and may bring a sack lunch if they so desire. Coffee and iced tea will be provided.

Pork chop supper

to aid firefighters

COOKS MILLS — Join the Cooks Mills Fire Department for its annual porkchop supper fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 1420 Circle Drive.

Dinner is from 4-7 p.m. with the live auction starting around 7 p.m. Dinner includes and 8 ounce pork chop, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and drink for $10. Extra pork chops are available for $4.

A $5 hotdog meal will be available. There will also be silent auctions and door prizes. A blood drive bus will be on-site from 3-6 p.m. Pre-registration is required to donate blood.

A raffle will be held for a Henry 45-70 All Weather, with a cash option. Must have valid FOID if taking the rifle.

For more information, contact Cory King at 217-294-2532 or the Cooks Mills Fire Station at 217-258-6101 and leave a message.

Jim Glaspy to perform

gospel bluegrass

MATTOON — Jim Glaspy and Susan Martin will be performing in a free gospel bluegrass concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Maranatha Baptist Church 3400 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.

The public is welcome.

Glaspy began playing bass at the age of 4. At age 8 he was playing mandolin. He started banjo at age 9 and at 12 he started playing guitar. Between the ages of 12 and 18 years, he played many other instruments and at 18 he began playing the dobro. By the age of 20 he had added hammer and lap dulcimers to his list of instruments.

Creole Stomp

at Linn Park

MARTINSVILLE — Creole Stomp will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Led by Creole fiddler and accordionist Dennis Stroughmatt, Creole Stomp has performed for audiences across North American since 2002. Often informally known as “The Grateful Dead of Creole Music,” they will perform a variety of contemporary blues, swamp pop and traditional Cajun tunes.

The concert is free and sponsored by Martinsville on the Move.

Concessions will be available starting at 6 p.m.