Chat Noir to play concert at park

CHARLESTON — The Concerts in the Park Series will feature local band, Chat Noir, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Kiwanis Park.

Chat Noir first performed in the 2004 Charleston Alley Theatre production of Godspell. Named for the theatre’s symbol of a black cat, they have been the house band for the not-for-profit theatre’s musicals, and have performed at benefit concerts as well.

The band will cover some classic rock standards at Thursday’s free concert.

Mall to host train show

MATTOON — The Cross County Mall Train Show will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Buy, sell and trade model trains and accessories in all scales.

For more information, call or text Jim Ruef at 217-317-3009.

Big Tent Revival coming to town

MATTOON — The Family Worship Center will host three days of activities Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17, during its Big Tent Revival.

Scheduled events include:

6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, worship, Grammy nominated and Dove Award winning group The Nelons perform, and speaker Jon L. Groves from Honor Church in Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, worship, The Mattoon FWC Worship Band, and speaker Jim Ramos from Men in the Arena Ministries, McMinnville, Oregon.

10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, worship, FWC Worship Team, and speaker Ray McElroy, former pro-football player with the Colts, Bears, and Lions and current chaplain with Chicago Bears

6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, worship and testimonies with FWC Pastor Brad Brown and Pastor Brandon Wright. Worship provided by FWC Charleston campus.

Food vendors will be on site every evening from 5-8 p.m. The Family Worship Center is at 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon.

Work day set at Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Volunteer Stewards will hold a second workday at Lake Charleston, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Meet in the parking lot by pavilion

All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary. Sturdy footwear and gloves are recommended. Tools are provided.

Visit embarrasstewards.org for more information.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s set

MATTOON — The Villas of Holly Brook is holding a Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Charleston and Mattoon on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. on site for this fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association nonprofit organization. The event will start with a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 10 a.m., rain or shine.

For more information, call Olivia Majerchin at 1-618-319-7425 or oamajerchin@alz.org.

Church to debut new landscaping

CHARLESTON — The First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, 311 7th Street, Charleston, is hosting a dedication of purposeful landscaping around the church building followed by refreshments and screening of the documentary “Kiss the Ground.” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, a tour of the landscaping will be held with Scott Meiners followed by a presentation by Scott Meiners. Refreshments will be provided.

The church has been planting native plants and several kinds of pollinators in an attempt to help care for the environment. They have also accomplished several projects in an effort to make their building and their practices reflect a responsible attitude towards the environment.

The church has done most of this work in cooperation with Faith In Place, faithinplace.org.

Books Between Bites to meet

MATTOON — Friends of the Mattoon Public Library will host Books Between Bites at noon on Monday, Sept. 18, in the basement meeting room.

Jan Starwalt will preview the book “The Red Address Book” by Sofia Lundberg, the fictional story of Doris, a 96 year old woman with a heart condition whose only relative is a niece who lives in California. Her niece comes to Sweden to help and discovers via a red address book that Doris had a life previously unknown to her.