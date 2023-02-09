FFA to serve porkburgers

MATTOON — The Mattoon FFA chapter will be serving pork burger meals from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

They’ll be serving at the basketball game against Mount Zion, or you can drive up to Door 6 by the tennis courts. Meals are $8 each for sandwich, chips, water and cookies.

Soup supper set for Windsor

WINDSOR — The Windsor Harvest Picnic Committee’s annual soup supper will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Windsor Community Center.

Homemade chili, oyster soup, potato soup, hamburgers, pork burgers, desserts and drinks will be served for a free-will donation. All money raised will assist with entertainment at this summer’s Harvest Picnic.

Public library book sale set

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Hardcover books, audio books, DVDs, puzzles and games are $1. Paperback books, children’s books, music CDs, and vinyl records are 50 cents. There also is a large selection of sale books for 25 cents.

For more information, contact Kattie Livingston at 217-345-4913.

Game show

night planned

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County CEO program is hosting a game show night from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at New Hope Church in Shelbyville.