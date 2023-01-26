WHAT'S HAPPENING: Windsor Youth Center grand opening; Class E dress sale and more...

Hope House

opening set

WINDSOR — The grand opening of the new Hope House Youth Center in Windsor will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

The new center for seventh graders to seniors offers a study lounge, game room, kitchen, dining area, entertainment lounge and more. Kids will also be able to participate in 4-H activities including STEM and robotics, college and career readiness, civic engagement, and leadership programs.

For more information or to make a donation, go to hopehouseofwindsor.org.

Class-E dress

sale at mall

MATTOON — Class-E will hold its prom, homecoming and pageant dress sale Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29, at Elevate Business Center at Mattoon’s Cross County Mall.

Sale hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Sales are cash only.

All proceeds will go to benefit Class-E, a dual credit entrepreneurship class for high school students in Coles County which aims to teach juniors and seniors how to start and sustain a business. Class-E students learn from local business owners and then receive the tools and support they need to launch their own business idea.

For more information, call 217-862-4034

Angie Fisher

benefit set

MATTOON — The Mattoon VFW will host a benefit for Angie Fisher, Saturday, Jan. 28, to raise funds to help her fight against ovarian cancer.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the silent auction running from 5-7 p.m. and a live auction following. Music will be provided by Jane Doe at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person if purchased in advance, $25 at the door. A meal is included with your ticket. Tickets can be reserved by calling 217-549-4835.

Electronic media

festival planned

CHARLESTON — Experience the Napoleon Electronic Media Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre.

This performance brings an exciting array of digital audio and video from around the world to Eastern Illinois University. Presented on an 8.1 channel audio system, this concert features new works for multi-channel audio and video, composed by some of the world’s best artists of electroacoustic music and video.

This performance is free and open to the public.