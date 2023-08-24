Winery plans
live music
MATTOON — The new Warren James Winery is scheduled to hold its first live music event since opening in late July.
The event, to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, will feature a performance by Londyn Fultz of Mattoon from 6-9 p.m. There will be no cover charge for this event at the winery, which offers a restaurant and full bar. Warren James is located at 5600 Lerna Road, along the southeast edge of Mattoon.
Fish fry at
Kansas High
KANSAS — The Kansas Community Corporation will hold a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the air conditioned old gym at Kansas High School.
This all you can eat menu will feature walleye, chicken, hush puppies, fries, baked beans, slaw, potato salad, apple sauce, beverages and dessert.
Cost is $15 at the door; children, age 4-12, $10, age 3 and under free. All carryouts, $15.
A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
Bake sale to aid
diaper fund
NEOGA — Grace United Methodist will be hosting a bake sale to support the One Stop Community Christmas diaper fund from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 26.
