Windsor High School Homecoming Royalty

Windsor Homecoming Royalty 2022

Pictured in the front row, left to right are: Crown bearer Livvy Johnson, 2022 Queen Reese Bennett, 2022 King Rhett Rincker, crown bearer Jax Johnson; Back row: Freshman attendant Leah Kasey, sophomore attendant Avery Starwalt, junior attendant Aubree Brown, queen candidates Kiersten Wheeler and Gracie Brownlee, 2021 Queen Ella Gilbert, 2021 King Sam Welton, king candidates Robbie McDaniel and Dylan Curry, junior attendant Benji Folkers, sophomore attendant Rylan Rincker, and freshman attendant Heath Westendorf.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Windsor High School 2022 Homecoming Royalty has been announced.

