Windsor Homecoming Court announced

WINDSOR — Windsor High School will celebrate Homecoming the week of Monday, Sept. 27-Friday, Oct. 2.
The Homecoming volleyball game will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Homecoming dance will be held outdoors at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 2. Coronation will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the dance will be from 8-11 p.m..
