Windsor Homecoming Court announced

Windsor Homecoming Court, 2021

Pictured, the Windsor Homecoming Court: Back Row, left to right: Freshman Attendant Hayden Downs, Sophomore Attendant Daxten Bartimus, Junior Attendant Caiden Gerrond, King Candidates Jack Welsh, Landen Miller, and Sam Welton. Front row, left to right, Freshman Attendant Halle Wright, Queen Candidates Ella Gilbert, Emma Nichols, and Karlie Bean. Not Pictured: Sophomore Attendant Delayne Austin and Junior Attendant Sierra Julian.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Windsor High School will celebrate Homecoming the week of Monday, Sept. 27-Friday, Oct. 2.

The Homecoming volleyball game will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Homecoming dance will be held outdoors at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 2. Coronation will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the dance will be from 8-11 p.m..

