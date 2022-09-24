 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor Homecoming Court announced

Windsor Homecoming Web

Pictured, back row, left to right: King Candidates Robbie McDaniel, Dylan Curry, and Rhett Rincker, Junior Attendant Benji Folkers, Sophomore Attendant Rylan Rincker, and Freshman Attendant Heath Westendorf. Front Row, left to right: Queen Candidates Gracie Brownlee, Kiersten Wheeler, and Reese Bennett, Junior Attendant Aubree Brown, Sophomore Attendant Avery Starwalt, and Freshman Attendant Leah Kasey.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Windsor High School is pleased to announce their 2022 Homecoming Court. 

King Candidates are Robbie McDaniel, Dylan Curry, and Rhett Rincker. Junior attendant is Benji Folkers, sophomore attendant is Rylan Rincker and freshman attendant is Heath Westendorf.

Queen candidates are Gracie Brownlee, Kiersten Wheeler and Reese Bennett. Junior attendant is Aubree Brown, sophomore attendant is Avery Starwalt and freshman attendant is Leah Kasey. 

Coronation will be at the high school gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

