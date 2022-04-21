 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor prom court announced

Windsor Prom Court 2022

Pictured, Windsor High School's 2022 Prom Court, front row, left to right, Cameron Hughes, Karlie Bean, and Emma Nichols. Back row, left to right: Brogan Bartimus, Jack Welsh, and Landen Miller.

 Submitted photo

WINDOSR — Windsor High School is pleased to announce their 2022 Prom Court: Cameron Hughes, Karlie Bean, Emma Nichols, Brogan Bartimus, Jack Welsh, and Landen Miller.

Prom will take place at Mason Point in Sullivan on Saturday, May 7. Coronation will start at 7:30 p.m. with the dance following.

This year’s theme is Black and Gold.

