Winners advance in Hoop Shoot

Pictured, participants and winners from the recent Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot helt at the Mattoon Middle School: Front Row: Alydia Long, Addison Perkins, Mia Vitale, Charlotte Hawkins, Dane Buckley, Evan Englehardt, Kylan Gardner; Back Row: Amaryiah Banda, Chloe Fowler, Owen Nolte, Ethan Courtney, Bryar Abbott, Noah Hornaday, Braylen Butler.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Charleston Elks Lodge 623 hosted the 50th annual local Hoop Shoot at the Mattoon Middle School.

This year's winners now advance to the District competition at Tolono Unity High in Tolono on Jan. 9. If they should win there, they will advance to the State competition in Decatur in February.

The Elks would like to thank Papps Printing of Charleston, the Mattoon School District and other schools who ran preliminary shoots, for helping make this a successful Hoop Shoot.

This year's winners were:

8-9 year old boys: Braylen Butler of Charleston (8-9 year old girls was vacant)

10-11 year old girls: Mia Vitale of Tuscola

10-11 year old boys: Noah Hornaday of Tuscola

12-13 year old girls: Chloe Fowler of Tuscola

12-13 year old boys: Evan Englehardt of Tuscola

