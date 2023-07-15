CHARLESTON — A memorial service was held June 22 during the 82nd session of the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State to remember former citizens of Premier Boys and Illini Girls State who fell in service to their country on land and sea.
During the service, the 2023 Party Leaders Roxann Richardson and Lily Farnham placed a poppy wreath at the memorials located on the South Quad at Eastern Illinois University Campus.
