WASHINGTON D.C. — Fifty-three young leaders representing 24 Illinois electric and telephone cooperatives boarded buses and departed for Washington, D.C., for the annual National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth to Washington Tour.

They joined more than 1,800 youth delegates from across the nation for this annual tradition that has spanned nearly 60 years.

Brady Moore of Lovington and Evanger Wiley of Arthur represented Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative during the all-expense paid trip. During Youth Tour, they had the opportunity to witness the government in action, meet their elected officials, and see the sights of the capital city.

“Youth Tour is impactful in many ways,” said Carla Bradbury, communications coordinator for the cooperative. “While these future leaders may have thought it was going to simply be a sight-seeing trip to our nation’s capital, they returned home with valuable knowledge and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The students visited Capitol Hill and met with U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland. They also visited historical and cultural sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court, the White House, the National Mall, the Smithsonian Institution, the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Ford’s Theatre, and many more memorials and historic sites.

The tour’s bus ride to D.C. also allowed plenty of time for co-op education. The students formed the Chip ‘N Pop Co-op and ran for seats on the board. Moore was elected chairman of the board.