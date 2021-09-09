 Skip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Peoria Notre Dame was on top of Urbana 1-0 when officials postponed the game on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Peoria Notre Dame drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.

