Perspectives on Progress: Jordan Powell talks health disparities

SPRINGFIELD — As the novel coronavirus disease continues to spread throughout the United States, the numbers show Latino and African American communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 nationwide.

To Jordan Powell, president of the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, or IPHCA, it’s a natural extension of the inequities that already exist in health care.

“African-Americans and Latinos are more likely to suffer from other underlying conditions as a result of socioeconomic factors and a lack of access to health care,” he said in an interview. “So, when you combine those underlying conditions with a virus in a pandemic like coronavirus, then your outcomes are going to be worse.”

Powell joined Capitol News Illinois in a podcast conversation as part of its “Perspectives on Progress” series, which is a collection of podcasts on race in Illinois.

The IPHCA is a nonprofit trade association representing community health centers throughout Illinois. These health centers serve more than a million residents in the state, many of whom are Black, Latino or have low income.