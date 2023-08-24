SPARTA — The Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever Young Guns, the local youth competitive shotgun clay target shooting team, competed at the state Scholastic Clay Target Program meet at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta on June 23-25.

The Young Guns returned with two State Champions, three medaling squads and three others individual medalists.

Quinn Kohler of Mattoon is the SCTP Illinois State Champion in Handicap Trap.

Vincent Will from Charleston is the SCTP Illinois State Champion in Skeet. Vincent was also named to the Illinois All State Skeet team. This is the third year in a row that Vincent placed first in his age group and the first year he was overall skeet champion.

In trap the Young Guns Jr. Varsity squad finished in second place. The squad members are:

Logan McPeak from Charleston

Quinn Kohler from Mattoon

Jaxon Morris from Charleston

Jack Cook from Mattoon

Tate Overton from Mattoon

In sporting clays the Young Guns Intermediate Entry squad placed Third. The squad members are:

Ridge Kile from Charleston

Curtis Snider from Lerna

Briar Price from Lerna

In skeet along with Will’s Championship the Senior Varsity squad finish 2nd. Squad members are:

Vincent Will from Charleston

Jacob Fickes from Charleston

Guy Parkerson, Jr. from Mattoon

Also in Skeet Ridge Kile placed 2nd in the Intermediate Entry division and Brady Henshaw placed 2nd in the Jr. Varsity division.

In doubles sheet Brady Henshaw placed 3rd in the Jr. Varsity division.

Including these 12 athletes the Young Guns had 22 athletes compete at the SCTP State Championships. They competed in the six events of doubles trap, handicap trap, doubles skeet, singles trap, skeet and sporting clays. They had 10 members shoot 25 straight targets, 2 shoot 50 straight and a number personal best scores were posted.

The Lincoln Heritage Pheasants Forever Young Guns is a local youth competitive shotgun clay target shooting team that competes is Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays. They practice at the Charleston Sportsman Club and Olde Barn Sporting Clays. For more information contact head coaches Scott Gossett 232-9361 or Matt Homann 246-3250.