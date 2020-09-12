PPP loans kept many small businesses afloat this summer. Without more funds, experts say a wave of bankruptcies is coming.

The basic strategy is a sound one, said Thomas Salerno, a bankruptcy attorney and partner at the Stinson law firm’s Phoenix office.

“I think you’re going to see the wave of bankruptcies in September for reasons totally separate from the PPP loan,” Salerno said. “You’re going to see it because they’ve got to right size their balance sheet anyway. They’ve got to renegotiate their leases. They’re going to want to take whatever long term debt they have and dig themselves out of this hole.”

For some small businesses, getting a PPP loan and then filing for bankruptcy may have been the plan all along.

The SBA barred bankrupt companies from applying for PPP loans, causing banks to deny applications and precipitating dozens of lawsuits by small businesses. The policy was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

While Congress is considering extending the PPP program and expanding it to include bankrupt companies, some have already employed a workaround: defer or in some cases dismiss the bankruptcy filings until after the PPP loans were approved and funded.

“The SBA didn’t have a problem with that -- as long as you didn’t have the “b” word attached to you at the time the loan was made,” Salerno said. “I called it the SBA tango.”