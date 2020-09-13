Local news roundup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Woman receives probation for having meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitting having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Molly E. Reeks, 30, of Tinley Park, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.

Case records indicate that police found the drug in Reeks’ vehicle after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 1.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reeks to two years of probation.

The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Man admits lying

to police in accident

investigation

CHARLESTON — A man could have a chance for no record of a conviction although he admitted lying to police about an accident investigation.

David L. Tanner, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge accusing him of giving a false name to police during the investigation in September of last year.