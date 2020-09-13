Local news roundup

Woman receives probation for having meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to probation when she admitting having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.
Molly E. Reeks, 30, of Tinley Park, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge.
Case records indicate that police found the drug in Reeks’ vehicle after she was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 1.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reeks to two years of probation.
The judge imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
Man admits lying
to police in accident
investigation
CHARLESTON — A man could have a chance for no record of a conviction although he admitted lying to police about an accident investigation.
David L. Tanner, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge accusing him of giving a false name to police during the investigation in September of last year.
The charge against Tanner was a felony offense and with the agreement in his case he was sentenced to two years of probation.
The probation was the type called second chance, which allows for the possibility of no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Tanner by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.
Anger management ordered for man who threatened woman
CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the terms of the sentence for a man who admitted threatening a woman in Charleston.
Jason E. Noe, 46, of Arcola, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge in connection with the July 1 incident.
The agreement in Noe’s case included dismissal of a domestic battery charge that accused him of throwing the woman to the ground. That charge was a felony offense because Noe has prior domestic battery convictions.
The counseling was one of the requirements of the two-year probation sentence Noe received.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Noe by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
Mattoon man pleads guilty to domestic
battery, trespassing
CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man who admitted trespassing at a Mattoon apartment and hitting the woman who lived there.
George A. Reid, 29, of Mattoon, received a two-year probation sentence for his guilty plea to trespassing and domestic battery charges.
Case records indicate that the incident took place on Dec. 30 at Sunrise Apartments, 1817 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.
Reid pleaded guilty to the charges in June with no agreement on a sentence at that time.
However, a home invasion charge that would have required prison time was dismissed. A charge accusing him of damaging a door at the same apartment building on Dec. 5 was also dismissed.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reid after hearing recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr.
JG-TC staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!