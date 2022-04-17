Horoscope for April 17

Take your time, and you'll uncover information that will guide you appropriately. Show compassion for others, but within reason. Honesty, integrity and understanding will put you in a good spot. Take a leadership position and set an example for everyone around you. Use incentives, not force, and you'll gain respect and support.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A situation will intensify. Be a good listener and consider your options. Don't feel obligated to enforce change if you aren't ready. Take responsibility for your happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put a plan in place, but don't be afraid to alter your course to ensure that you reach your goal. Your energy, wisdom and ability to figure things out as you go will encourage positive results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't give your all to someone who doesn't reciprocate. Back away from over-the-top people and situations. Protect your health and heart. Dedicate your time to something that has meaning for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be original and try something unique. Venture into territory that gives you something to think about and opens your mind to new and exciting options. Don't fear change or new beginnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the route that promises the best return for your time and money. Be wise regarding your position and how you handle situations that can influence your status. Live up to your promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go after your dream. Stop second-guessing yourself or letting someone interfere with your plans. Stand tall, believe in yourself and let your intentions be known. Put your best foot forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be discreet regarding money, health and legal matters. Sort through papers and figure out how to use what you have to your advantage. Rely on tried-and-true methods to reach your objective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Share your space with a loved one. Make plans for two or pamper yourself. A personal change will lift your spirits and encourage you to head in a hopeful direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take someone's word. Do your due diligence and leave nothing to chance. Someone close to you will entice or pressure you to participate in something questionable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll gain insight into what's possible if you observe and ask questions. A positive change will occur if you are receptive to suggestions made by someone close to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what's essential and map out a route that will help you achieve your goal. Hard work, dedication and finishing what you start will contribute to your success.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can wheel and deal with ease. Dedicate your time to something important to you. Invest time and money in your ideas and do your best to get ahead. Personal improvement and love are encouraged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0