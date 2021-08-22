Horoscope for Aug. 22

Emotions will play an important role in the decisions you make as the year unfolds. Recognize when you are overreacting, and pull back and listen to a trusted friend or relative if you find it difficult to make a personal decision that can influence your life. Put drama aside.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Discipline, insight and being well-informed will lead to wise decisions. A healthy attitude and determination will be key. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use your imagination, and you'll come up with an idea that attracts valuable contributors. A passionate appeal to someone with a vision will make it easier for you to reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Dedication, loyalty and optimism will help you get a foothold on some changes you want to enforce. Look over your finances and what's required for you to expand your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An emotional plea will get you what you want. Speak with conviction, and your persuasive appeal will help you convince resistant individuals to see things your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Hold off until you have verified information. Acting in haste will put you in an awkward position. You or someone close to you will overreact, causing doubt and hesitation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend time on self-improvement. Show interest in matters that can influence your finances, health or legal rights, and look for resolutions to ensure that you continue to have a say.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being. Put a limit on how much you consume, and choose not to overreact to sensitive situations. Slow down and live in the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Secrets will be revealed and assumptions made if you speak out of turn or believe a rumor that's spreading through your circle of friends. Be intent on finding out the truth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set guidelines that will help you stay on track and live a healthy, affordable lifestyle. Stick to simple, well-thought-out plans that will add to your stability and make you feel less stressed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Branch out, try something new and exciting, and get involved in something that makes you feel alive, helpful and satisfied. Engage in groups that share your concerns and make plans with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Research will help you realize that you want to do something that inspires you to put your skills to better use. Connect the dots, consider what you love to do and press forward. Romance is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Choose to think first and react second. How you handle situations that involve a friend, a relative or domestic matters will determine which way your mood will swing.

