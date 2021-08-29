Horoscope for Aug. 29

Take the initiative to resolve situations that are hanging over your head. Step up and make your position clear. Have your plans organized and ready to roll. It's up to you to set things up the way you want and to head in a direction that eases stress and encourages your happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take control and get things done. The changes you bring about will encourage you to commit to someone or something that means a lot to you. Put yourself on the line and embrace new beginnings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put a little muscle behind efforts to make your life easier and more convenient. Once you get your house in order, you will feel better about your finances and the possibilities that lie ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You'll be drawn to eccentric or creative individuals. Attend events conducive to meeting people who stimulate your mind. Let go and move forward. Now's the time to work on solving problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put emotional situations in perspective and recognize what others are doing to solve a certain problem. Mull over your options, and consider taking physical action. Romance is on the rise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be prepared to walk away from unreasonable situations. Distance yourself from indulgent behavior or excess. You have a lot to gain if you are productive and follow your instincts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A positive domestic change will bring you closer to a loved one. Fix up your space. A romantic gesture will encourage plans that will stabilize your life. Personal gain is within reach.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your emotions in check. Spending money will not be the pick-me-up you imagine. Discipline and working toward a better future are in your best interest. Think matters through.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on people you trust to give you the facts. The physical changes you make will stabilize your position and help you head in a direction that puts your mind at ease. Don't dismiss your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Aim to stabilize your position and prepare to manage any challenges you face. Take a persuasive approach to getting others to support your efforts. Express how you feel through your actions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Bring your attributes to the table and put them to good use. Refuse to get involved in someone's drama or caught up in gossip that can hurt your reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You will get back what you put out there. Pitch in, do your part and don't worry about what others think. The suggestions you make will give you an opportunity to get involved in a good cause.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep an eye on the changes going on around you. Don't feel obligated to take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Concentrate on personal growth. Romance is encouraged.

