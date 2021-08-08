Horoscope for Aug. 8

Let situations unfold naturally, and wait for the right moment to do what's right and best for you. Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. Pay attention to detail and put in the time necessary to do things right the first time. Steady progress will get you where you want to go; impulsive action will hold you back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A commitment will help stabilize your life and open doors. A joint venture based on love, trust and equality will lead to better days ahead. Learn from sharing experiences with people you encounter

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Taking care of details to ensure nothing gets lost in translation will help you avoid setbacks. Honesty is the best policy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An unexpected opportunity will unfold because you take the initiative to use what you do best to help yourself get ahead. Trust in your ability, and do your own thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you want to compete, you have to keep up and play the game strategically. Don't expect others to stick to the rules. Expect the unexpected, and do what's necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't give anyone insight into the way you feel. Be intelligent, ask questions and be a good listener. You will outsmart anyone who wants to meddle in your affairs. Don't take risks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Movement will ensure that you get things done. Take a physical approach to life, love and happiness, and you will bring about positive changes. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't feel you have to accommodate everyone else when you are responsible only for your happiness. Follow the path that makes the most sense to you, and you won't be disappointed.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A clear picture of what's expected of you and how best to achieve your goal will be necessary if you want to succeed. Don't let anyone sidetrack you. Assess situations and proceed with caution.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Organize an event that brings you closer to the people you love most. A little celebration will lead to valuable suggestions that will help you navigate your way to a better position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't feel the need to make changes because someone else does. Choose to do your own thing. Take the path that leads to stability and peace of mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Ask questions, and listen to the people who always have your back. Dismiss anyone using manipulative tactics and empty promises to lure you astray. Don't take risks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Clear a space, start a project, make your place more comfortable and inviting, or plan a romantic getaway. Trying something new and exciting with someone you love will bring you closer together.

