Horoscope for Dec. 12

Let your passion rise to the surface this year, and you will see extraordinary results. Pursuing what moves you most will help you engage in difficult but necessary tasks to reach your goal. Embrace life wholeheartedly and stand up to controversy with conviction. Set high standards and refuse to let anyone stand in your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to what's going on at home. If you want to make improvements, be willing to do the work yourself. Decline an invitation if you feel the least bit uncertain about the risks involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Aim for stability and security. Set a tight budget before you start home-improvement projects. Nurture a meaningful relationship. You will need to act if you want to make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Discipline and hard work will pay off. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Speak up and be honest. It's essential to make clear what's important to you and how you intend to move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Assess your personal and financial situations. Do something that will ease stress. A change is required, but it doesn't have to happen overnight. Listen to someone with relevant experience.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An unexpected change will throw you off guard. Take a moment to evaluate the situation, and you'll discover a way to make your life better. The key to happiness is doing what's right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of plans will favor you. Don't let a stubborn attitude stand between you and what you want. Put your energy into what matters to you. Your input will lead to friendships and opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Leave nothing to chance. Do your part, make necessary changes and set your priorities straight. Commit to something that will help you get ahead. Exercise and practice will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Don't feel bad if someone doesn't want to take part. Focus on health, happiness and peace of mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll learn through observation. Take partnerships seriously and do your fair share. Don't let anger or jealousy consume you. Put your energy into something constructive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Don't count on anyone else to take care of your responsibilities. Deal with domestic issues before someone complains. Arguments won't solve problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Communicate with people who stimulate your mind and inspire you to help a cause. Use your intelligence, gather information and explore possibilities. Be deliberate in your actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your heart into something that matters to you. Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. Let your creative imagination take the reins, and solutions will follow.

