Horoscope for Dec. 19

Be open about your feelings, resolve unfinished business and look to the future with optimism. Take responsibility for the past and prepare for new beginnings. Salvage what you can and know enough to let go of what no longer works for you. It's your life, and the decisions you make will shape what's to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Initiate what you want to pursue, or at least put a strategy in place. Rethink what you've done, and you'll come up with improvements that suit your needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your thoughts, and a positive shift will take place. Getting along with the people you share expenses with will make your life easier. A direct approach to who is responsible for what will put your mind at ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Get involved in activities you can enjoy with friends or family. Express your feelings and intentions, and you'll receive helpful feedback, which will cut costs and give you hope.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change that adds to your convenience will make life easier and less stressful. Avoid situations that could lead to an argument or a problem that has long-term ramifications. Keep the peace.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be diplomatic when dealing with friends, relatives and your loved ones. Refuse to let stressful situations devolve into chaos. Choose your words wisely and do what you can to make everyone around you feel comfortable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make plans and lend a hand to someone in need, and it will put your mind at ease. A chance to spend quality time with someone special will bring you closer together. Share your feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make your decisions clear to anyone who can influence your options. Determination, logic and action will help you convince others to see things your way and participate in your plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Invite others to discuss what matters to you. Be an instigator, and you will find a way to make a difference. A lifestyle change will come from someone who shares your beliefs and interests.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Putter around, do something meaningful and lend a helping hand. How you reach out to others won't go unnoticed. Your willingness, enthusiasm and generosity will lead to great things. Shop for a bargain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Speak your mind and find out where you stand. A positive change is heading your way; all you must do is be receptive and follow your heart. Embrace the future with enthusiasm. Romance is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make plans to travel or consider getting together with a friend who puts a smile on your face. A unique opportunity will develop to help you use your space and skills to build something great.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider what pleases you and adjust your day to fulfill your needs. Spending quality time will lead to long-term lifestyle changes that ease stress and help you restructure your finances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0