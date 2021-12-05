Horoscope for Dec. 5

Pay attention to detail. Listen carefully, verify information and assess situations before you make promises. Dedication and loyalty will help dismiss uncertainty and insecurity. Search for the truth, but don't let disappointment and anger consume you. A smile and a positive attitude will help you achieve what you set out to do and encourage others to follow your lead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to be dazzled by someone's pie-in-the-sky plans. Be realistic, innovative and intelligent, and you will far exceed your expectations. Believe in yourself and what you can do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take the time to reorganize, take stock and prepare for the end of one year and the beginning of another. Leave nothing to chance or in limbo; address personal matters and size up situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change of plans will favor you. Consider what you want to contribute, and make your presence count. The input you offer will help you gain respect and encourage others to give you credit.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can throw your weight around and make a difference. Sign up for something you believe in, and take charge. A change to how you earn your living will give you a new lease on life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let your ego get in your way. Be happy for others, and it will help you excel. Look at what you can achieve, not at the impossible. Stay focused on what pleases you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't overanalyze. Put a strategy in place that will help you achieve your goal without taking detours. An organized approach to life, love and responsibilities will help you overcome confusion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your strategy. Size up your situation and discuss your plans with a loved one. Knowing what others are willing to do to help will make it easier for you to plan your day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of heart will take you down a positive path. Show someone how much you care. A kind or affectionate gesture will improve a relationship with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A steady pace and a willingness to let others do as they please will help you get through your day unscathed. Stick to the truth. Don't promise more than you can deliver.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reserve judgment. Saying something critical will not be well-received. Offer compassion, hands-on help, love and understanding, and you will bring about positive changes. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Touch base with people you miss. A conversation will bring you up-to-date and lead to plans that lift your spirits. Travel plans, social functions and home improvements are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be observant; you'll discover fascinating facts about the people around you. Knowing others' likes and dislikes will help you get along with everyone. Mull over domestic changes and accept the inevitable.

