Horoscope for Feb. 20

Maintain order, have a plan and don't drift off course. Sticking to a budget and enforcing boundaries will help ward off excess and loss. Creativity used efficiently will be groundbreaking and will help get things done cheaper and faster. Efficiency is the goal to strive for, and maintaining balance, integrity and good relationships will help.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Incorporate who you are into what you do, and prosperity will follow. Bring about change that suits trends, and you will attract notice. Honor your promises and follow through with your plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Connect with someone who always gives you sage advice. Map out your plans and make adjustments based on sound suggestions. Don't let anger take charge when intelligence and discipline are required.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make your move. Show others you are the boss and that you are savvy enough to build a solid foundation to live life and do the things that bring you the peace and happiness you deserve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your head down and do what you must do to be happy and effective. Refuse to let anyone coerce you into situations detrimental to your health or well-being. Trust in facts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a unique approach when dealing with someone close to you. Be a good listener and choose patience over frustration and anger. Give others the option to live life their way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Getting along with others will be difficult if you don't allow everyone to think and do things for themselves. Fewer demands and more support will get better results. Nurture important relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You can't move forward if you don't let go of the past. Share your feelings and offer reassurance to those you love. Listen to what others have to say, and find common ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An emotional response will cost you. Look at whatever situation you face and consider how to navigate your way to a happier place. Set reasonable standards and go about your business. Take the high road.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop being so hard on yourself and others. Look for the good and the positive in everything and everyone, and it will give you hope and ideas that will help you make a difference. Think big.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider what you enjoy doing and what your skills are, and you'll come up with a plan that allows you to earn your living doing something you enjoy. Let your heart guide you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Read the room. Be sensitive to what's going on around you. Choose your words wisely, be direct and build up people instead of making them feel small. Treat others with respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put everything you've got into maintaining what you have. Don't let what others do interfere with your decisions or push you in a direction that isn't in your best interest. Follow your heart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0