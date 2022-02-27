Horoscope for Feb. 27

How you connect to the outside world and the people who can make your life and goals easier will determine the outcome. Nurture relationships, and align yourself with people who share your values and complement your skills, knowledge and experience. Be open to suggestions and strong enough to make smart decisions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take ownership of what you do, and don't be afraid to set high standards and expectations. Think big, but stick to a reasonable budget, and you will not be disappointed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't take on the impossible. Pull in help if you get in over your head. Rely on experts when necessary, and avoid unsavory outcomes. Pay attention to detail, plans and procedures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stop talking and start doing. Actions will be your ticket to recognition and praise for your tenacity and drive. Move into high gear and show someone you love how much you care.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Nothing will stand in your way once you have your plan in place and the confidence to step into the spotlight. Recognize any negativity you receive as jealousy or regret that someone harbors.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Connect with people who share your interests and concerns, and do your best to make a difference. Work with someone you love, and together you will make the world around you a better place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't hold back if you don't like something; do something about it before it multiplies. Be honest with those you love and are close to, and you'll deter a problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a move for the right reason, not because someone else does. It's OK to do things your way or to be different. The people who love you will support whatever makes you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your energy to good use. Take the high road, and let others do as they please. Follow the path that is best suited to your needs and fits your budget. Handle shared expenses with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A friend or relative will misinterpret what you are trying to say if you aren't explicit. Choose your words carefully and let positive action lead the way. Expand your creative skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be observant. Don't take part in something that appears to lack substance or moral code. Avoid people who exaggerate or are pushy. Raise your standards and focus on truth, justice and fair play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Assess your situation and confirm what you can afford to do to make your life purposeful. What you do for those you love and to resolve concerns will leave a positive fingerprint.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let the changes others pursue entice you or make you feel indifferent. Focus on what you have and where you are heading. Making comparisons or assumptions will bring you down.

