Horoscope for Jan. 10

Take good care of your financial well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle your affairs for you. Past acquaintances will surface and try to lead you astray. Make a healthy lifestyle your goal. Personal change will encourage you to be and do your best. Romance is in the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don't share your intentions anyone. Change is heading your way, and preparing for success will give you the edge you need to reach your destination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think before you act. Don't jeopardize your position, status or reputation. Think for yourself to avoid sticky situations. Focus on health and fitness, not on anger.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mixed emotions can lead to poor judgment and regret. Listen to what others have to say, but don't be gullible. Consider what's in your best interest before you commit to something.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — You can create an opportunity within the framework of something you are already doing. Expand your mind and use the experience you gain to advance.