Horoscope for Jan. 16

Evaluate your life and what you want to accomplish, and implement changes that will encourage you to overcome the obstacles standing between you and the happiness you deserve. Embrace what brings you joy and surround yourself with the people who bring out the best in you. Put yourself and your loved ones first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take the high road, follow your dreams and surround yourself with people who make you smile. A change at home or to how you present yourself will lift your spirits. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a close look at events, activities and invitations before you engage with any. Hidden costs can turn a good time into a stressful situation. Someone you least expect will mislead you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Change your surroundings to create a peaceful atmosphere. Keeping a healthy mental state will encourage you to stretch your ability to get things done and try something new. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't give up when you should get going. Channel your energy into something substantial that will encourage a positive lifestyle change. Be innovative, use your intelligence and call on people who can help you succeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A routine that offers proper diet, exercise and rest will impact the way you perform in all aspects of your life. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your lifestyle and how you earn your living. Consider using your skills and knowledge differently. Dedicate more time to something you enjoy doing, and you'll find a way to make it pay.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- It's OK to be different. Explore the possibilities and give whatever you pursue a twist that separates you from the competition. You have plenty to gain if you let your imagination lead the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Unapproved changes will backfire. If you want to get something done, be up-front with the people affected by the choices you make. Honesty and integrity will be necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Connect with people who share your interests. Attend a social event or reunion. Update your image and express your feelings. A lifestyle change will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Just be nice; nothing else is required. Think about how your words impact others, and try to make people feel good. The more you give, the more you will receive. A positive attitude will help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a trip if it will help you clear up a matter that's causing stress. Face-to-face discussions will help you recognize whether someone is being honest with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let experience guide you. Read contracts thoroughly and make changes that put your mind at ease. Reach out to someone who needs help or who can offer you sound advice.

