Horoscope for Jan. 30

Lighten up and focus on joy, not on fretting. Pursue a path that excites you and brings meaning and purpose into your life. Worry less about what others think and do, and take responsibility for your happiness. Changing how you deal with others will help you build better relationships. Be a leader, not a follower.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put everything in place before discussing the changes you intend to make. It will be easier to convince others to accept your decisions after the fact. Set your sights on what's important to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Work alongside people striving to make a positive difference. Put more emphasis on how you present yourself and your skills to others. A change will build your confidence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reflect, reevaluate and consider what's needed to attain the freedom you desire. Anger doesn't solve problems, but discipline and hard work do. Concentrate on expanding your qualifications.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't hold back; show the world what you have to offer. Take part in events that give you the platform required to launch your ideas and skills. A self-improvement project will lead to the pick-me-up you need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Talk to older relatives and friends who can offer insight into your lineage. Look at the facts and observe how others respond to information you discover. Use your skills to earn respect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll attract attention. The people you meet and the information you gather will lead to a new adventure. Share your experience with a loved one. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a serious look at your relationships and consider what you can do to make improvements. Address issues of concern and suggest changes that could even out the playing field.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be passionate, take control and speak up. Sign up to do something you enjoy, learn something new and live in the moment. Put your heart into whatever you do and don't be shy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your head down and focus on what you are trying to achieve. Discipline and hard work will help you reach your goal. Don't deviate from the path you are on, or it will end up costing you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of scenery will bring back memories and prompt you to reevaluate your life. Consider what and who bring you joy and make plans to incorporate more sunshine into your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Slow down; if you take on too much, you'll lose sight of your goal. Make time for what's feasible. Take a pass if someone pushes you to participate in something that doesn't interest you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Self- and home improvements will enhance your life. Do the work yourself and take pride in what you accomplish. Try something different if it will help you expand your mind.

