Horoscope for July 4

Sit up and take note of what's going on around you. It's time to make a change that will help you dump bad habits and replace them with better ones. Rethink your future and make the necessary adjustments. Spend some time enjoying life's little pleasures with friends or loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An open mind will encourage new beginnings. Adapting to a lifestyle that allows you to fulfill your dreams and engage in something that brings you joy will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do. Choose the path that brings you joy and keeps you safe from financial loss or health risks. Dedication and discipline will be important.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Recognize the changes that will make your life less stressful, then put your plans in motion. Being accountable for your happiness and comfort will lift your spirits and encourage better relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your thoughts clear. Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind or push you in a direction you don't like. Put your energy into something meaningful and rewarding, and peace of mind will follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take matters into your own hands and do only what you feel comfortable doing. Poor judgment will leave you at odds regarding your health, finances and personal life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Steer clear of overindulgent people or those trying to tempt you to get involved in something that will cause emotional or financial frustration. Concentrate on physical fitness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Leave nothing to chance. Size up what's doable and what isn't, and make decisions that will lead to a positive and happy home environment. Don't give in to pressure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go about your business. Don't invite others to disrupt your plans. Concentrate on what's important to you, and turn your day into a happy and positive adventure. Make love and peace of mind your priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let the past be a useful reminder. Being with people who make you feel good will improve your state of mind and encourage positive changes. Share your good fortune with like-minded people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put a unique spin on the way you do things. Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. If you get together with someone extravagant, it will end badly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotional situations will escalate if you deal with professional matters. Try to kick back and enjoy the day without getting into conversations with people who don't see things your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be explicit about what you can do and how you feel, and you will avoid a difficult situation. Rely on the information you accumulate to form a plan that encourages stronger relationships.

