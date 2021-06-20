Horoscope for June 20

Focus on your objective, and dismiss those who try to lead you astray. Keep life simple and projects doable. Let go of negativity and situations that don't offer healthy lifestyles or chances to make progress. Call the shots instead of letting someone dictate what you can and cannot do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Seize the moment, and make a difference. Step up and use intelligence to bring about change and engage in something innovative that will improve your life. Choose to be a leader, not a follower.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what's happening. Listen attentively and offer suggestions. Showing support will encourage others to do the same. A creative outlet will soothe the soul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something energetic. You need an outlet that will stimulate you mentally while calming your emotions. Don't let a change someone makes lead to discord. Seek the company of reliable friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let anger take the reins. Focus on activities and people you enjoy, and make changes geared toward something you want to achieve. Follow the path that leads to self-improvement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather information and learn all you can before taking on more responsibilities. Don't jeopardize your health or your position to satisfy someone's needs. It's time to put your requirements first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll receive a healthy reminder of what's essential. Put your best foot forward, and take care of financial, legal and health issues yourself. If you rely on someone, trouble could result.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A friend or relative will be challenging and complex. Listen, but don't get involved in something that doesn't interest you. Focus on building healthy relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Balance and structure can help you make the most of your life. Discuss your plans with the person who means the most to you, and make adjustments that lead to a promising future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your heart and soul into something you love to do. Refuse to let anyone interfere or coerce you into doing anything else. Be honest about your feelings for the best results.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take your time. Being prepared and asking questions are the best ways to ensure you end up with what you want. A positive change between you and a loved one is apparent.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Learn as you go, and you'll excel. An educational pursuit will lead to a new direction offering mental stimulation. Keep your distance from anyone who is taking health risks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Give more thought to what and how you do things. A change may not be welcome but, if handled properly, can be to your advantage. Romance is in the stars. Take a look at different ways of doing things.

