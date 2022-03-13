Horoscope for March 13

Get the ball rolling and take pride in your ideas and how you make them a reality. Look at each possibility as a challenge and put thought into how best to solve problems. An adventure will open your eyes to new and exciting possibilities. Embrace whatever comes your way with enthusiasm.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do your own thing and see what happens. Don't let anyone stand in your way or discourage you from what you believe in and want to pursue. Express your intentions with passion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at every angle, then make a strategic move. Don't wait for someone to step up and take charge. Put force behind your plans instead of giving others the chance to steal your thunder.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Communication will be emotional, and sensitive issues will surface. Be mindful of others and willing to listen and offer positive suggestions. You'll accomplish more if you are humble.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take better care of yourself. Refuse to be bothered by what others say. Put more thought into self-improvement, updating your image and working toward a healthy future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your emotions on the line and share your feelings. Once you clear the air, you'll know where you stand. Don't let decisions made by others cost you. Make your expectations public.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Emotions will be close to the surface. Relationships will change if someone isn't willing to compromise. Keep your plans simple and cost-efficient. Personal improvements will boost your self-esteem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do something creative, entertaining or meaningful. Work in support of a cause you care about. Sharing your experience and being part of something will lead to interesting connections.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Plan to have some fun. Get together with people who inspire you to use your skills, knowledge and experience to do something uplifting. Personal and physical improvements look promising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A conversation will reveal someone's intentions and feelings. Be a good listener and offer innovative suggestions, and you will make a difference. Control your emotions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your money someplace safe. Don't get involved in a joint venture. Someone will exaggerate about a deal or product they are peddling. Don't be afraid to say no.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Evaluate your lifestyle and how to ease stress. Take a minimalist approach at home to rid yourself of things you don't need. Strive to make your surroundings convenient and comfortable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of unfinished business. Leave nothing to chance and don't give anyone reason to complain. Pay attention to how you look, feel and treat others. Kindness and consideration will pay off.

