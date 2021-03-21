Horoscope for March 21

Keep an open mind when faced with opposition. You'll gain wisdom if you say less and listen more. Let life unfold before you, take time to enjoy the moment, and recognize and be grateful for what you have. How you react to challenges will determine your destiny.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on expanding your knowledge and skills to encourage better opportunities in a field that excites you. A positive change will lift your spirits and give you the incentive to work hard.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth, and you'll find out what you have to do to improve a confusing situation. Once a plan is in place, it will ease stress and bring you peace of mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Jump into action, get things done and plan for the future. How you use your time will affect the outcome of your day. Idle time will result in frustration and lead to a senseless argument.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. Think twice before you do or say something you'll regret. Choose to take the high road. A positive attitude and an offering of affection will bring good results.