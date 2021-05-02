Horoscope for May 2

You are in a good position to make things happen and use your skills to reach your destination. Positive change can be yours if you are willing to take the steps required. Listen to your heart and follow your dream. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Speak up, share your feelings and make your intentions clear. You can bring about a positive change that will lead to contentment. Make decisions that lead to your happiness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Information you gather will lead to something new and exciting. Keep your plans simple, moderate and targeted toward what you are trying to achieve. Do the work yourself in order to reap the rewards.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put some muscle behind your plans, and you'll be surprised how much you accomplish. An unusual idea will turn into something that satisfies you mentally, physically and financially.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel slighted if someone doesn't want to do what you are doing. Set your sights on what makes you happy, then follow through. Let go of the past and embrace new beginnings.