Horoscope for May 30

Make lifestyle decisions that will put your mind at ease. Size up your situation and determine what you want. It's up to you to act on your thoughts, intentions and plans. Don't wait for someone to step up and take charge. Love and honesty go hand in hand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of money and health matters first. Show dedication to those who are supportive and offer sound advice. Look at any risks involved before you step into restrictive situations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mull over documents and investments. A unique loophole or option will help you make a move that will ease stress. Don't trust anyone to take care of personal matters for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use common sense to figure out a way to counter any obstacle that stands in your way. Stick to the truth, and verify what others say. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep things in perspective. Take control and bring about the changes you want. Don't feel that you must give in to others when you have your own responsibilities to fulfill.